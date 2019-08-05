Eog Res (EOG) Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.59 Million; Needham Investment Management Raised Its Neophotonics (NPTN) Holding by $834,000 as Share Value Declined

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 16,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 153,837 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, down from 170,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 2.65 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 272.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 607,701 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 100,845 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com holds 0% or 165,289 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 28,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 97,188 shares or 0% of the stock. Fund owns 11,800 shares. Masters Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Trust Com Of Vermont holds 0% or 500 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 619 shares. Walthausen And Limited Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Aqr Cap Management Ltd reported 251,060 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 82,053 shares. Group One Trading Lp holds 83,430 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 15,013 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 31,500 shares to 144,600 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,500 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24,879 shares to 114,804 shares, valued at $24.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 617,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 10,184 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.17% stake. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 54,614 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company stated it has 89,501 shares. Bokf Na has 91,438 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Clarivest Asset Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 266,806 shares. Montag A Associate reported 33,386 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 12,060 shares stake. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.22% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,255 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 794,084 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 78,653 shares. Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,520 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 3.47M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

