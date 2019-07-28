Eog Res (EOG) Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Lowered Position as Stock Declined; Vf (VFC) Holder Spf Beheer Bv Trimmed Position by $16.40 Million as Stock Value Rose

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 190,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 869,360 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.61. About 1.54 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 16,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,837 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, down from 170,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 33,020 shares to 183,318 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 41,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 6,823 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust &, a Japan-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Mariner Limited Co has invested 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Franklin Street Incorporated Nc owns 1.43% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 107,849 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 1.94M shares stake. 675 were reported by Ranger Invest Mngmt L P. Argent Company accumulated 14,560 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 136,500 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 55,699 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). D L Carlson Investment Gp has 0.72% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 3,424 are owned by Murphy Cap. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,293 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 225,945 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Lc, Texas-based fund reported 2,961 shares.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.08M for 14.34 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests reported 101,221 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 148,874 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap holds 1.81M shares. Godsey Gibb holds 2.7% or 204,848 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mitchell Cap Mngmt stated it has 20,956 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. 640,528 were accumulated by Umb Comml Bank N A Mo. Arrowstreet LP holds 2.60 million shares. Whittier Of Nevada owns 15,799 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 13,500 shares. Community Bancshares Na reported 15,043 shares. 138,105 are held by Mariner Limited Liability Com. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 27,041 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jones Cos Lllp holds 53,124 shares.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24,016 shares to 372,651 shares, valued at $77.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 170,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Casey’s General Stor (NASDAQ:CASY).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. The insider Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14 million.