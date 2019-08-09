Eog Res (EOG) Holder Meridian Management Co Has Increased Its Position; Syntal Capital Partners Holding in Hff Cl A (HF) Cut as Share Value Were Volatile

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $80.25. About 786,276 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 348.16% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 24/04/2018 – HFF Inc 1Q Rev $131.6M; 09/04/2018 – HFF Announces $480.65M Sale of 11 Multi-Housing Communities in Core U.S. Markets; 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q REV. $131.6M, EST. $143.5M; 09/04/2018 – HFF REPORTS $480.65M SALE OF 11 MULTI-HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/04/2018 – HFF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – HFF INC SAYS HFF TEAM WORKED ON BEHALF OF NEW OWNER TO SECURE FINANCING THROUGH PACIFIC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – HFF Announces $110.5M Sale of and $76M Financing for 900-Unit Apartment Community in Bradenton, Florida; 07/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale of Flats at Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland; 01/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing for San Diego Apartment Community; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc reported 29,036 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Century Incorporated owns 153,603 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 50,066 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 29,301 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 101,673 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 98,394 shares. Bridges Invest Management owns 29,360 shares. Bowling Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Synovus Fincl Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Pnc Grp invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). 1,465 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Parkside Fincl Savings Bank invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF).

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 32,328 shares to 442,853 shares, valued at $23.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 17,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,978 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).