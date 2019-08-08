Eog Res (EOG) Holder Meridian Management Co Has Boosted Its Stake by $427,500 as Share Value Declined; Strategic Global Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) by $542,724 as Valuation Declined

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $80.36. About 5.24 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 64.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 2,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 7,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $155.15. About 865,222 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 384 shares. Amp Limited holds 0.89% or 854,359 shares. Bbva Compass Bank reported 0.02% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 5,591 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 1.91M shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% stake. Altfest L J & reported 2,596 shares. Bartlett & owns 307 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0.07% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Alpha Cubed Investments Lc, California-based fund reported 1,615 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.77% or 98,871 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.07% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) by 31,811 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 6,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,378 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il owns 0.62% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1.07 million shares. First National Bank Of Omaha has 0.89% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Advsrs LP holds 137,951 shares. Winslow Asset Management reported 71,924 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 218,667 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd holds 68,600 shares. Cannell Peter B And invested in 0.01% or 3,110 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 75,111 shares stake. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc holds 0% or 7 shares. Cambiar Invsts Lc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 284,092 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking accumulated 1.05M shares. Swiss Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Amica Mutual Ins has 0.11% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 8,988 shares. Broderick Brian C invested 1.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.16% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 29,895 shares.