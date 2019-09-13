Eog Res (EOG) Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Raised Position by $51.81 Million; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Decreased Mks Instruments (MKSI) Position by $5.18 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 67,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 189,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72 million, down from 256,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $94.54. About 327,159 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI)

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 557,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $325.67 million, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.68. About 3.19M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $48.09M for 27.48 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.

