Eog Res (EOG) Holder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Trimmed Its Holding by $522,381; First Long Island Investors Cut Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holding by $3.01 Million; Shares Declined

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 5,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 36,644 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 42,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 3.92M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 39,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 170,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.93 million, down from 209,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE RECONVENED ON THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018 AT 8:00 A.M. PACIFIC TIME; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,989 shares to 34,747 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:B) by 30,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02 million for 16.01 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

