Eog Res (EOG) Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Increased Its Holding; Westwood Holdings Group Increased Polyone (POL) Stake by $2.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 70,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 570,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 499,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 355,500 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 36.93% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.15. About 3.22 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 383,964 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 551,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,086 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold POL shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 69.16 million shares or 1.71% less from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Ing Groep Nv reported 11,910 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 31,362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atwood Palmer Incorporated has 501 shares. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.03% or 3.56 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,012 shares. Aperio Ltd Co invested in 42,728 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 595 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Invests, Nebraska-based fund reported 183 shares. Strs Ohio reported 3,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Mondrian Partners Ltd reported 135,719 shares. 748 are owned by Huntington National Bank.

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jane’s January Retirement Account Update – Pay Attention To The P/E Ratio – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s April Update: Why You Should Consider Canadian Banks – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PolyOne Corporation (POL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie owns 355 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.22% or 1.77M shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sun Life Fin Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jump Trading Ltd stated it has 7,938 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 40,593 are owned by Earnest Prtn Llc. Fenimore Asset Mngmt holds 800,368 shares. Trust Invest Advsr holds 0.52% or 4,665 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 19 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 2,484 shares. Ancora Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 6,243 shares. Ruggie Capital reported 500 shares. S&Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% or 68,242 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 1,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.