Eog Res (EOG) Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lifted Position; As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Reik & Co Cut Its Stake by $1.31 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.79M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 1.17 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf accumulated 0.01% or 5,652 shares. Waverton Investment Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,175 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 522,385 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. 7,500 are held by Marco Invest Limited Com. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 625,332 shares stake. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.12% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 1.11M shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs Limited Liability owns 102,800 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 94,107 shares. Strs Ohio owns 102,978 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd reported 26,869 shares stake. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors invested in 98,380 shares or 4.17% of the stock. Sky Investment Limited Liability invested in 14,290 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt owns 9,900 shares. 43,260 are owned by Counselors.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Church & Dwight Stock Rose 11% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Church & Dwight: Be Thankful When Good Companies Are Punted To The Curb – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Church & Dwight Is Too Expensive For Now – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight: I Think Mr. Market Is Bipolar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 197,455 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 125 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 104 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 0.13% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 15,607 shares. 86,036 were accumulated by Sailingstone Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp. D E Shaw Co Inc accumulated 1.14M shares. Assetmark has 169,985 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability holds 0% or 125 shares. Moreover, Reliant Invest Llc has 2.06% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The Florida-based Camarda Fin Llc has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Morgan Stanley invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.2% or 3.55 million shares. Arrow Fincl has 6,575 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,990 shares to 42,810 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,778 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Schlumberger names new CEO and a new chairman – Houston Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.