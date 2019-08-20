Eog Res (EOG) Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Increased Stake by $2.40 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $3.51 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 1.17 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 11.29 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox, a California-based fund reported 31.62M shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 77,897 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 142,251 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability owns 24.26M shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company has 34,340 shares. Hitchwood Management LP reported 1.69% stake. S Muoio And Limited Com invested in 10,643 shares or 1.15% of the stock. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burns J W & New York has 178,459 shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, United Fire Gp has 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Grimes And Inc has 1.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 170,850 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 188,676 shares. Jacobs And Ca invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel owns 6,665 shares. 10,832 were reported by Corda Inv Management Ltd Liability Company.

