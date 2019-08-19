Eog Res (EOG) Holder Beaconlight Capital Has Boosted Stake by $2.04 Million as Market Value Declined; Washington Trust Bank Has Upped Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 17,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 144,118 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 126,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 10.40 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 16/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.54 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX) by 2.14M shares to 618,900 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 83,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,070 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources’ Q2 production, revenues rise despite weaker pricing – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

