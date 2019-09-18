Eog Res (EOG) Holder Atlanta Capital Group Decreased Holding by $307,272; Hbk Investments LP Has Increased Home Depot (HD) Position by $2.09 Million; Stock Rose

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 123.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 10,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 18,296 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, up from 8,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $230.6. About 151,386 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 8,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $80.83. About 173,348 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02 million for 16.30 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $745.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,286 shares to 9,054 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,728 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings.