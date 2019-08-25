Eog Res Com (EOG) Stock Value Declined While Stralem & Co Has Increased Holding by $535,800; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Cut Its Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) as Stock Price Declined

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 5,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 58,350 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 52,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 5.16 million shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 2.18M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 10,845 shares to 85,620 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 10,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,035 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc has 0.44% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 561,963 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Company invested in 16,930 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Inc has 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,835 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.38% or 68,600 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Incorporated owns 2,130 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.2% or 542,639 shares in its portfolio. Glacier Peak Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Opportunities Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.15% stake. North Star Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 2,140 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 26,117 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mai Cap holds 23,547 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ballentine Ltd Company reported 2,484 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 3,013 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Prtn reported 6,759 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 160,265 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com stated it has 938 shares. Moreover, Coastline Tru has 0.15% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 8,535 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has 0.52% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 47,386 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 735 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fincl Mngmt Professionals Inc reported 100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 279,856 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Assocs owns 2,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 6,684 shares. Advsr Asset Inc owns 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 965 shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.