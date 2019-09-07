Eog Res Com (EOG) Share Price Declined While Reaves W H & Company Has Upped Stake; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder Newtyn Management Has Cut Holding

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 882,531 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 49,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 355,278 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.82 million, up from 305,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Old Natl Savings Bank In invested 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Clearbridge Investments Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 47,591 were accumulated by Veritable Lp. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N Co reported 39,524 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 48,308 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Com has 2,604 shares. Moreover, Arrow Financial has 0.14% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 6,575 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh stated it has 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Van Eck Assocs accumulated 0.44% or 948,260 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs owns 16,805 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,420 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 744,163 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T) by 588,001 shares to 623,234 shares, valued at $19.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Ad by 97,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 269,806 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 6,517 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 978 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Com LP holds 0% or 6,000 shares. First Business Financial has 0.06% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,825 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 4,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc accumulated 3,600 shares. Hitchwood Management Lp reported 0.28% stake. Advisory Rech Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Df Dent & has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,000 shares. Rech And Mngmt reported 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0% or 55,651 shares. 2,631 were accumulated by Fulton Financial Bank Na. Jefferies Grp Llc owns 85,891 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).