Eog Res Com (EOG) Holding Increased by Barrett Asset Management Llc; As Nvidia Com (NVDA) Stock Declined, Blue Fin Capital Has Lifted Holding by $433,001

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 10,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 129,942 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, up from 119,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,185 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.