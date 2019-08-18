Eog Res Com (EOG) Holder Barrett Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.04 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Toronto Dominion Bank Cut Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $6.57 Million

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 10,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 129,942 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, up from 119,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.46M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 16.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 65,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 334,402 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.66M, down from 400,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 1.21 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 4,467 shares to 17,592 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 182,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 775,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 4,345 shares to 212,586 shares, valued at $41.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,443 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.