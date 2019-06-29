Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) and Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 1.85 N/A -0.47 0.00 Invitae Corporation 19 13.51 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enzo Biochem Inc. and Invitae Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem Inc. 0.00% -29.8% -23.7% Invitae Corporation 0.00% -66% -40.9%

Volatility and Risk

Enzo Biochem Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.37. Invitae Corporation has a 2.25 beta and it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enzo Biochem Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Invitae Corporation are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Invitae Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enzo Biochem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Enzo Biochem Inc. and Invitae Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invitae Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Invitae Corporation’s potential downside is -13.49% and its consensus price target is $20.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Enzo Biochem Inc. shares and 68.3% of Invitae Corporation shares. 6.1% are Enzo Biochem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Invitae Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.54% 0.55% 3.97% 13.27% -43.01% 32.01% Invitae Corporation -0.31% -24.19% 21.34% 45.96% 171.67% 71.7%

For the past year Enzo Biochem Inc. was less bullish than Invitae Corporation.

Summary

Invitae Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Enzo Biochem Inc.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.