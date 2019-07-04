Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Comparison side by side

Since Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 2.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 Neuronetics Inc. 16 4.14 N/A -1.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enzo Biochem Inc. and Neuronetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enzo Biochem Inc. and Neuronetics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem Inc. 0.00% -29.8% -23.7% Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enzo Biochem Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Neuronetics Inc. is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Neuronetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enzo Biochem Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enzo Biochem Inc. and Neuronetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 79.5%. Enzo Biochem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.1%. Comparatively, Neuronetics Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.54% 0.55% 3.97% 13.27% -43.01% 32.01% Neuronetics Inc. -7.65% -8.39% -14.27% -39.56% 0% -22.69%

For the past year Enzo Biochem Inc. had bullish trend while Neuronetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neuronetics Inc. beats Enzo Biochem Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.