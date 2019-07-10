Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stake Lifted by Roumell Asset Management Llc; Overbrook Management Stake in F M C (FMC) Lifted as Share Value Rose

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 71.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 794,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 107,035 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ)

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 303,383 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, up from 295,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 833,404 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 7,714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 14,447 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.29M shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 3,558 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt Company invested 0.14% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 69,413 were accumulated by Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co. Highbridge Mngmt Lc holds 57,000 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,514 shares in its portfolio. Westport Asset Management Inc invested in 18,000 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Advisor Prtn Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Amp Invsts owns 47,974 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 1.19% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 6.49M were accumulated by Boston Partners. Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 123,459 shares.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 461,135 shares to 339,310 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.