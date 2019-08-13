Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stake Increased by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc; Qci Asset Management Has Boosted Chevron (CVX) Holding

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 107,682 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26M, up from 104,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $121.55. About 3.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 166,734 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE

More notable recent Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Announces Issuance of United States Patent for Advanced Nucleic Acid Hybridization Probe Technology – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Winners And Losers Since Mid-June Buying Spree – Holding Period Is Not Over Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,225 shares. Kempner Mgmt invested in 95,476 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Marathon Capital reported 0.44% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 3.92 million shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 2.10 million shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 425,306 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 32,300 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc has 18,100 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 305 shares. Citigroup holds 12,085 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 3,092 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 30,000 shares. 554,948 were reported by Northern Trust. D E Shaw Inc invested in 293,953 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 30,401 shares to 16,054 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 8,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,832 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).