Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.59 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Grandfield & Dodd Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 71.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 794,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 119,063 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 5,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 329,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40 million, down from 334,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.56 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IS SAID IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S UNIT: RTRS; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte-Merck trial fails in blow to cancer immunotherapy, but researchers remain hopeful; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Condor Capital Mgmt reported 4,624 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 43,852 were accumulated by Meritage Port Mgmt. Cordasco Financial Network invested in 2.03% or 24,258 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 0.1% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Private Mngmt Gp reported 24,450 shares. Capstone Finance Advsrs stated it has 3,215 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 1.93M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Swedbank reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Korea has invested 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Holderness Invs stated it has 1.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Massachusetts-based Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.79% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Raymond James Associate owns 0.71% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5.58M shares. Paragon Management Limited Liability accumulated 217 shares.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,955 shares to 92,134 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 9,242 shares. Sei Invs Company reported 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). City invested in 120 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Llc has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Blackrock has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). 1.90M are held by Roumell Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 51,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 10,744 shares. Harbert Fund Advisors accumulated 3.03 million shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0% or 305 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 0% or 85,523 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 554,948 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 425,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Assoc accumulated 18,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.