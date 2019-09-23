Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Share Value Rose While Harbert Fund Advisors Boosted by $6.41 Million Its Position; F M C (FMC) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Boosted Holding

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 70.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 5.17 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.0104 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4996. About 32,455 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ)

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 22,500 shares as the company's stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.59 million, up from 177,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.82. About 726,772 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Hudock Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Raymond James Trust Na reported 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 56,941 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested in 17,652 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity reported 0% stake. Art Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 185,271 shares. Voya Invest Limited Company holds 0% or 20,254 shares. Gsa Cap Llp owns 75,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3.86M are held by Wellington Mngmt Llp. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 18,827 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 254,331 shares.

