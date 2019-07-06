Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Holder Harbert Fund Advisors Raised Holding; Pointstate Capital LP Holding in Intelsat S A (I) Raised by $3.87 Million as Share Price Declined

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 257,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.43 million, up from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 6.26% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 2.04 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 41,893 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 36,300 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 58,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,900 shares, and cut its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldgs holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 753 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.02% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 320,061 shares in its portfolio. American Gru has 28,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 40,600 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 61,624 shares in its portfolio. 232,175 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2.10 million shares. Moreover, Legal And General Pcl has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).