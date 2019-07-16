Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Holder Harbert Fund Advisors Lifted Stake by $2.86 Million as Market Value Rose; Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $39.94 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 151,246 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 112,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385.82 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $366.6. About 7.61 million shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 2,250 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Llc holds 0% or 320,061 shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage Inc holds 18,827 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 57,748 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0% or 3,092 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Legal General Gru Public Ltd has 7,608 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Interest Grp Inc reported 28,084 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 10,744 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 86,991 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 622 shares. The Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,617 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Com has 6,946 shares. Washington Bancshares owns 154 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Barton Invest Mngmt reported 32.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.25% or 764,746 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc reported 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 777 were accumulated by Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corp. Susquehanna International Grp Llp accumulated 137,309 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Group reported 2,588 shares. Pointstate Capital Lp has invested 5.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc owns 19,384 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore holds 1,178 shares.

