Enviva Partners LP (EVA) and CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Comparing side by side

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) and CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT) are two firms in the Lumber Wood Production that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviva Partners LP 31 1.66 N/A 0.39 77.14 CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. 10 4.96 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enviva Partners LP and CatchMark Timber Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) and CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE:CTT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviva Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.9 beta indicates that Enviva Partners LP is 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. has a 1.23 beta which is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enviva Partners LP and CatchMark Timber Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviva Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Enviva Partners LP has a 19.90% upside potential and an average price target of $37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.7% of Enviva Partners LP shares and 81.4% of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. shares. 1.9% are Enviva Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. has 3.84% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enviva Partners LP -0.85% -3.14% -7.8% 0.27% 4.46% 8.97% CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. 1.5% -3.05% 0.79% 13.52% -17.93% 43.1%

For the past year Enviva Partners LP was less bullish than CatchMark Timber Trust Inc.

Summary

Enviva Partners LP beats CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Enviva Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Enviva Holdings, LP.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the acquisition of timberland properties in the United States. It intends to acquire timberland properties throughout the timber-producing regions of the United States and, to a lesser extent, in timber-producing regions outside the United States. The company intends to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Wells Timberland REIT was founded in September 2005. It was formerly known as Wells Real Estate Investment Trust IV, Inc. and changed its name to Wells Timber Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. in November 2005 and changed to Wells Timberland REIT, Inc. in 2006. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.