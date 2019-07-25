Envestnet Inc. (ENV)’s Financial Results Comparing With MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

We are contrasting Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 64 4.64 N/A -0.43 0.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 72 1.83 N/A 3.65 19.53

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Envestnet Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2% MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4%

Risk & Volatility

Envestnet Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. MAXIMUS Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Envestnet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, MAXIMUS Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. MAXIMUS Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Envestnet Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Envestnet Inc. has an average target price of $74.83, and a 2.69% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Envestnet Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 97.9%. 3.8% are Envestnet Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63% MAXIMUS Inc. -1.49% 0.65% 1.26% 6.01% 16.17% 9.49%

For the past year Envestnet Inc. was more bullish than MAXIMUS Inc.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats Envestnet Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.