Envestnet Inc. (ENV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 65 4.55 N/A -0.43 0.00 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 145 3.08 N/A 4.20 35.67

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Envestnet Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2% Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 20.2% 6.9%

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet Inc.’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Euronet Worldwide Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Envestnet Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.79% for Envestnet Inc. with average price target of $74.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Envestnet Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 0%. Insiders held 3.8% of Envestnet Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.7% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63% Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.72% 2.12% 15.89% 35.16% 82.54% 46.35%

For the past year Envestnet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Envestnet Inc.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.