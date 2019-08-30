Envestnet Inc. (ENV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

As Business Services companies, Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 66 3.56 N/A -0.43 0.00 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.64 N/A 0.09 5.22

Demonstrates Envestnet Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3%

Risk & Volatility

Envestnet Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.68 beta. Document Security Systems Inc.’s 2.12 beta is the reason why it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Envestnet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Document Security Systems Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Document Security Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Envestnet Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Envestnet Inc.’s consensus target price is $77, while its potential upside is 34.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of Envestnet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Envestnet Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17% Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39%

For the past year Envestnet Inc. has 45.17% stronger performance while Document Security Systems Inc. has -39.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Document Security Systems Inc. beats Envestnet Inc.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.