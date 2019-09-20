Envestnet Inc. (ENV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 66 3.77 N/A -0.43 0.00 Collectors Universe Inc. 21 3.65 N/A 0.93 25.58

In table 1 we can see Envestnet Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6% Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3%

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.68. Collectors Universe Inc. has a 1.05 beta and it is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Envestnet Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Collectors Universe Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Collectors Universe Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Envestnet Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Collectors Universe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Envestnet Inc. is $80.67, with potential upside of 33.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.8% of Envestnet Inc. shares and 46.8% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Envestnet Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Collectors Universe Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17% Collectors Universe Inc. 6.37% 6.66% 37.21% 74.34% 76.68% 108.71%

For the past year Envestnet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Collectors Universe Inc.

Summary

Collectors Universe Inc. beats Envestnet Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.