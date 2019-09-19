Envestnet Inc. (ENV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 66 3.77 N/A -0.43 0.00 Cimpress N.V. 95 1.47 N/A 1.70 56.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Envestnet Inc. and Cimpress N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6% Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.68 beta means Envestnet Inc.’s volatility is 68.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cimpress N.V.’s 91.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

Envestnet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Cimpress N.V.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Envestnet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Envestnet Inc. and Cimpress N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cimpress N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Envestnet Inc. has a 33.21% upside potential and an average target price of $80.67. Competitively Cimpress N.V. has an average target price of $128, with potential downside of -4.07%. The data provided earlier shows that Envestnet Inc. appears more favorable than Cimpress N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.8% of Envestnet Inc. shares and 90.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares. 3.6% are Envestnet Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Cimpress N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17% Cimpress N.V. 1.11% 6.73% 6.93% -16.82% -32.97% -6.74%

For the past year Envestnet Inc. has 45.17% stronger performance while Cimpress N.V. has -6.74% weaker performance.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.