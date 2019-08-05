Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) Forms $68.11 Double Top; Cenovus Energy (CVE) Shorts Up By 1.42%

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) had an increase of 1.42% in short interest. CVE’s SI was 42.25 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.42% from 41.66 million shares previously. With 4.57M avg volume, 9 days are for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)’s short sellers to cover CVE’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 2.67M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 21/03/2018 – Cenovus Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74

Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) formed double top with $73.56 target or 8.00% above today’s $68.11 share price. Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) has $3.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 193,073 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 21/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. to Offer $300 Million of Convertible Notes; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $13.49M for 65.49 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet Inc has $8200 highest and $64 lowest target. $74.83’s average target is 9.87% above currents $68.11 stock price. Envestnet Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by JMP Securities. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Envestnet, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Com has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Century Cos has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 3,782 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Front Barnett Assoc Lc holds 8,008 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 33,135 shares. The Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson Inc has invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Alley Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.24% or 12,563 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 230,173 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 4,858 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 466,389 shares. 53,000 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd has 0.15% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 249,988 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 103,380 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cenovus Energy Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 14. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $10.86 billion. The Company’s Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.