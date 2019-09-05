Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) Forms $58.24 Double Top; Gray Television (GTN) Sentiment Is 1.02

Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) formed double top with $62.90 target or 8.00% above today’s $58.24 share price. Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) has $3.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $58.24. About 43,811 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN

Gray Television Inc (GTN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 93 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 91 reduced and sold their stakes in Gray Television Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 82.24 million shares, up from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gray Television Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 68 Increased: 52 New Position: 41.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. It has a 9.51 P/E ratio. The firm also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 6.4% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. for 8.00 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 436,445 shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Act Ii Management Lp has 2.78% invested in the company for 156,672 shares. The New York-based New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. has invested 2.53% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 737,694 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.38 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

