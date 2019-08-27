Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) Forms $56.36 Double Top; Capstead Mortgage Has 0.85 Sentiment

Capstead Mortgage Corp (CMO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 58 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 68 sold and reduced their stakes in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 65.05 million shares, down from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Capstead Mortgage Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 53 Increased: 31 New Position: 27.

Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) formed double top with $59.18 target or 5.00% above today’s $56.36 share price. Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) has $2.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 353,740 shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies

Among 4 analysts covering Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet Inc has $8200 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77’s average target is 36.62% above currents $56.36 stock price. Envestnet Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. J.P. Morgan maintained Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Envestnet, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 376,870 were accumulated by Echo Street Management Ltd Liability Corp. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 5,812 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc reported 86,794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Sei Invests invested in 18,485 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Advisory Inc holds 0.04% or 30,445 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 0.06% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Geode Cap Limited reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup Inc accumulated 15,477 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 17,454 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 6,208 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 943,671 shares traded or 11.80% up from the average. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) has risen 0.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $729.42 million. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.