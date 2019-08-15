Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) Forms $55.42 Double Top; Energy Income Partners Decreased Its Ugi New (UGI) Position

Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) formed double top with $59.85 target or 8.00% above today’s $55.42 share price. Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) has $2.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.17% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 589,988 shares traded or 90.93% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Ugi Corp New (UGI) stake by 30.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 470,114 shares as Ugi Corp New (UGI)’s stock declined 5.51%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 1.09 million shares with $60.58 million value, down from 1.56M last quarter. Ugi Corp New now has $8.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 1.20M shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project

Among 4 analysts covering Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet Inc has $8200 highest and $64 lowest target. $74.83’s average target is 35.02% above currents $55.42 stock price. Envestnet Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 15. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Envestnet, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Ltd reported 268,924 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 131 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 0.44% or 280,313 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Delaware has 989 shares. 289,590 were accumulated by Axa. First Republic Inv stated it has 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3,509 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 88,820 shares. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Fort Washington Oh owns 0.16% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 220,000 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). M Secs Inc has 10,144 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.32M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 534,130 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Commerce has 4,730 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 21,893 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancshares reported 132,794 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 124,832 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 4,506 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 1.04 million shares. 348 were accumulated by Clean Yield Grp. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 3,860 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank & holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 10,891 shares. Omers Administration invested in 12,000 shares. Axa reported 0.03% stake. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd has 0.03% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 7,443 shares. Moreover, Murphy Capital Incorporated has 0.09% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 590,404 shares to 9.59 million valued at $275.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Shell Midstream Partners Lp stake by 217,724 shares and now owns 3.61 million shares. Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) was raised too.