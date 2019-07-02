Envestnet Inc. (ENV) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Comparison side by side

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 62 4.36 N/A -0.43 0.00 Shutterstock Inc. 41 2.17 N/A 0.84 48.85

Table 1 highlights Envestnet Inc. and Shutterstock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Envestnet Inc. and Shutterstock Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.9 shows that Envestnet Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Shutterstock Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Envestnet Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Shutterstock Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Shutterstock Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Envestnet Inc. and Shutterstock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Envestnet Inc.’s average target price is $71.14, while its potential upside is 4.02%. Competitively Shutterstock Inc. has a consensus target price of $46, with potential upside of 17.74%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Shutterstock Inc. is looking more favorable than Envestnet Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of Envestnet Inc. shares and 58.4% of Shutterstock Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.8% of Envestnet Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Shutterstock Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63% Shutterstock Inc. 1.44% -13.71% -1.73% 7.8% -2.31% 13.27%

For the past year Envestnet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Shutterstock Inc.

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Envestnet Inc.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.