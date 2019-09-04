Envestnet Inc. (ENV) and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) Comparing side by side

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 66 3.50 N/A -0.43 0.00 First Data Corporation 27 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Envestnet Inc. and First Data Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Envestnet Inc. and First Data Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6% First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.68 shows that Envestnet Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Data Corporation has beta of 1.93 which is 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Envestnet Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, First Data Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Envestnet Inc. and First Data Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Envestnet Inc.’s upside potential is 37.01% at a $77 average target price. Meanwhile, First Data Corporation’s average target price is $26, while its potential downside is -17.96%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Envestnet Inc. is looking more favorable than First Data Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Envestnet Inc. and First Data Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.8% and 92% respectively. About 3.6% of Envestnet Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of First Data Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17% First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4%

For the past year Envestnet Inc. was less bullish than First Data Corporation.

Summary

First Data Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Envestnet Inc.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.