Envestnet Inc. (ENV) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Comparing side by side

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 66 3.75 N/A -0.43 0.00 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 152 3.03 N/A 4.63 33.67

Table 1 demonstrates Envestnet Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6% Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

Envestnet Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.68. Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Envestnet Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Envestnet Inc. is $80.67, with potential upside of 34.23%. Competitively the average target price of Euronet Worldwide Inc. is $194.5, which is potential 33.36% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Envestnet Inc. appears more favorable than Euronet Worldwide Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Envestnet Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 3.6% of Envestnet Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17% Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.97% -6.9% 4.11% 34.92% 70.99% 52.29%

For the past year Envestnet Inc. was less bullish than Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats Envestnet Inc.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.