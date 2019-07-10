Envestnet Inc. (ENV) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Comparing side by side

Both Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 63 4.43 N/A -0.43 0.00 CBIZ Inc. 20 1.17 N/A 1.13 17.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Envestnet Inc. and CBIZ Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2% CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.9 shows that Envestnet Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CBIZ Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Envestnet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, CBIZ Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. CBIZ Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Envestnet Inc. and CBIZ Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 CBIZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Envestnet Inc. has a 4.98% upside potential and a consensus target price of $73.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of Envestnet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.3% of CBIZ Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Envestnet Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of CBIZ Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63% CBIZ Inc. 0.1% -5.61% -2.09% -10.51% 1.13% -0.15%

For the past year Envestnet Inc. had bullish trend while CBIZ Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CBIZ Inc. beats Envestnet Inc.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.