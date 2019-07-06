Envestnet Inc. (ENV) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Comparison side by side

As Business Services companies, Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 62 4.47 N/A -0.43 0.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 36 0.41 N/A 1.17 32.46

In table 1 we can see Envestnet Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Envestnet Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Envestnet Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. ABM Industries Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Envestnet Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 0 2 1 2.33

Envestnet Inc.’s consensus target price is $73, while its potential upside is 4.08%. Meanwhile, ABM Industries Incorporated’s consensus target price is $41, while its potential upside is 0.66%. The data provided earlier shows that Envestnet Inc. appears more favorable than ABM Industries Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of Envestnet Inc. shares and 0% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares. About 3.8% of Envestnet Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.21% 1.39% 5.52% 19.12% 25.49% 18.37%

For the past year Envestnet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.