Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; Wingstop Inc. (WING) Covered By 4 Bulls

Analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. ENV’s profit would be $12.97M giving it 70.14 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Envestnet, Inc.’s analysts see 38.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.14. About 104,041 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES

Among 6 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Wingstop had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 2 by Guggenheim. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Wedbush maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, June 24. Wedbush maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) rating on Thursday, February 28. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $69 target. Guggenheim maintained the shares of WING in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. See Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) latest ratings:

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The Company’s restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It has a 128.54 P/E ratio. As of March 06, 2017, the firm operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Among 5 analysts covering Envestnet (NYSE:ENV), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by JMP Securities. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of ENV in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $64 target in Tuesday, January 8 report.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions , which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.