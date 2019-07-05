Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; National Asset Management Has Lowered Its Celgene (CELG) Stake

National Asset Management Inc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 44.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc sold 13,074 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 16,489 shares with $1.56 million value, down from 29,563 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $65.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.89M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE RECEIVED UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT AND WILL BE ENTITLED TO CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON COMMERCIAL SALES; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pomalidomide

Analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. ENV’s profit would be $12.81 million giving it 70.09 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Envestnet, Inc.’s analysts see 38.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 94,084 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Embraces Alexa, Insurance Products — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $450,827 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Arora Anil sold $31,038. The insider Mayer Joshua sold $143,880.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions , which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Among 5 analysts covering Envestnet (NYSE:ENV), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, January 8. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Envestnet, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Charles Schwab has 266,437 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 3,509 shares. Stifel Finance holds 28,408 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 149,875 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 24,430 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 1.37 million shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 3.33M shares. Oberweis Asset has invested 0.82% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 20,573 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,603 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 33,126 shares. Strs Ohio reported 3,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Legal General Pcl holds 0% or 24,012 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, February 1. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, June 24. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $101 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.72B for 9.56 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 1,984 shares to 11,479 valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Okta Inc stake by 4,076 shares and now owns 10,476 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,000 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 4,030 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 16,492 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 492,403 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,263 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Oz Mngmt LP holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.67 million shares. Us Financial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 836,772 shares. Kepos Cap Lp holds 2.98% or 421,920 shares in its portfolio. Allstate has invested 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hudock Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 417,696 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). D E Shaw Company Inc holds 7.35 million shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com owns 4.81M shares.