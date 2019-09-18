Envestnet (ENV) Stock Value Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Upped by $853,400 Its Stake; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Upped Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $399,816 as Stock Value Declined

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Envestnet Inc. (ENV) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 12,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 75,340 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, up from 62,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 390,394 shares traded or 10.20% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment; 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 7,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 222,646 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.14M, up from 215,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 3.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 20,496 shares to 341,033 shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,522 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp reported 886 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 5,422 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated stated it has 359,958 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America, New York-based fund reported 3,756 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 27,582 are held by Farmers Commercial Bank. Weatherly Asset LP reported 30,595 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 17,457 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0.21% or 2.51 million shares. Raymond James & holds 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3.40 million shares. New England Rech Management stated it has 1.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt holds 8,050 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lc has invested 0.53% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 800,102 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5,414 shares to 157,043 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 48,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,364 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold ENV shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 45.75 million shares or 1.58% more from 45.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 33,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Llc reported 57,576 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 72 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.02% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 795,393 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,750 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 290,461 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 37,653 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 726,109 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 16,677 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 145,042 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,896 shares. Legal General Grp Plc has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).