Envestnet (ENV) Stock Value Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed by $1.10 Million Its Position; Uss Investment Management LTD Upped Its Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Holding by $4.14 Million as Stock Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 16,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 483,067 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59 million, down from 499,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 297,426 shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43M, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.42. About 221,550 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $12.97 million for 72.74 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.89% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $450,827 activity. 567 Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) shares with value of $31,038 were sold by Arora Anil.

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Envestnet to buy PIEtech for ~$500M in cash and stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 11, 2019 – Envestnet Inc (ENV) CEO Judson Bergman Sold $1 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Envestnet restructures; vice chairman/CEO to step down – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Manchester United PLC (MANU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gib Watson Joins Swan Global Investments as Chief Strategy Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital has 766,325 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 6,353 shares stake. 40,223 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 3,273 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 1.12 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Ameriprise Inc reported 192,500 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Waddell And Reed accumulated 0.1% or 630,881 shares. Enterprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 429 shares. 12,212 are owned by Aqr Ltd Com. First Republic Inv Management owns 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 3,461 shares. 30,505 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks. Indexiq Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 24,430 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 109,524 shares to 12.74M shares, valued at $234.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 17,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 497,637 shares to 583,000 shares, valued at $144.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,350 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).