Envestnet (ENV) Stock Value Rose While Ashford Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $2.51 Million; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Continues to Hold Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 315 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $6.66 during the last trading session, reaching $2007.73. About 823,661 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 38,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 256,020 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74M, down from 294,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 15,993 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Rev $811M-$821M; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Embraces Alexa, Insurance Products — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After “Apex Legends Season 2″ Disappointment, Is Electronic Arts a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Ontario’s Government Liquor Stores Are Running Out Of Booze – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Air Capacity Expands With New 15-Plane Order – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (DVY) by 88,129 shares to 374,568 shares, valued at $36.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEV) by 91,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,841 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VBK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 3.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Incorporated Ca invested in 0.04% or 133 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 726 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.72% or 7,755 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 604,591 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 4,768 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 238 shares. 188,522 are owned by Oz Mgmt Lp. 45,141 were accumulated by Van Eck Assocs Corporation. Birinyi reported 15,839 shares stake. Moreover, Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 1.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,795 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 125 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.11% or 76,102 shares. Moreover, Foundry Limited has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 456 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1,060 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Echo Street Limited Liability Corp owns 376,870 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1.12M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 43,987 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 540 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 90 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc owns 103,380 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 7,691 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 3,018 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 118,027 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 3,300 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 0.02% or 369 shares. Axa accumulated 289,590 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc. by 43,000 shares to 123,680 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 20,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $450,827 activity. Arora Anil sold $31,038 worth of stock or 567 shares.