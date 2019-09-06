Envestnet (ENV) Shares Rose While Whetstone Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $1.86 Million; As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Horizon Investments Decreased Its Stake

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 81.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 26,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 6,259 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 33,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $85.86. About 1.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $58.62. About 113,087 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering

More important recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Prweb.com published article titled: “Nacha Announces Envestnet | Yodlee as a Preferred Partner for Account Validation – PR Web”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Envestnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:ENV) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.31M for 39.61 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 350,000 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Westfield Mngmt LP owns 427,230 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 3,600 shares. Art Advsr Llc holds 0.02% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 4,892 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 1,543 shares. Comerica State Bank invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). 504,900 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). 24,012 are owned by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company. Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited accumulated 58 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 722,837 shares.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares to 99,199 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Company holds 506,547 shares or 3.4% of its portfolio. Verity & Verity Ltd invested in 94,921 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust invested in 245,038 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Lc holds 4.51% or 722,166 shares. Sumitomo Life invested in 0.56% or 52,030 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 2.35% or 1.93M shares. Everett Harris And Ca accumulated 1.64M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 597,083 shares stake. Barnett Communication holds 100 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,642 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Capital Invest Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lifeplan Grp holds 0.01% or 185 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 49,902 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates invested in 30,227 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cypress Capital Gp holds 1.83% or 111,532 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.55 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,772 shares to 22,374 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).