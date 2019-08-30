Envestnet (ENV) Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose; Metlife (MET) Stock Rose While Blume Capital Management Cut by $577,374 Its Stake

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 88,279 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 08/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Partnership with D.A. Davidson & Company; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 126,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 903,179 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,168 were accumulated by Parametrica Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Moreover, Brown Capital Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 6,761 shares. Advent International Ma reported 691,901 shares stake. Blair William & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 119,370 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,223 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation owns 118,027 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Contravisory Mngmt invested 0.05% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 249,988 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 6,208 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 239,258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares to 813,050 shares, valued at $17.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 10,140 shares to 50,229 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).