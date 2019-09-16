Envestnet (ENV) Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Share Price Rose, Iconiq Capital Lowered by $501,160 Its Position

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Envestnet Inc. (ENV) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 146,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 620,765 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.44 million, up from 473,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $59.3. About 421,307 shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 14,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 102,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 1.32 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL SALES 39.82 BLN RUPEES VS 35.33 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Italy; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC ILG.O EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S APO.N DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Keith Guilbault as CEO; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo considering IPO of cloud-hosting firm Rackspace – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Credit Manager Tolga Uzuner Is Said to Be Leaving Firm; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS A POTENTIAL NEW STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER, CMA-CGM GROUP (“CMA-CGM”), HAS COMMITTED TO INVEST BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 380 MILLION AND CHF 450 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 26/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: Hunter Group ASA Enters into definitive VLCC contract transfer agreements with Apollo Asset Ltd; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold ENV shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 45.75 million shares or 1.58% more from 45.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Services Advisors has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Westfield Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 400,630 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Ashford Capital Management holds 253,420 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Brown Cap Management Lc invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 78,738 shares. Natixis has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 23,954 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv accumulated 369 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 73,572 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Champlain Investment Prtn Llc owns 769,400 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 92,020 shares. Family stated it has 1.07% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp holds 274,038 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Management holds 1,983 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa Adr by 9,300 shares to 585,300 shares, valued at $22.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. Cl (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 146,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,035 shares, and cut its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.65 million for 16.92 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.