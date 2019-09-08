Envestnet (ENV) Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Lowered Position; Gap (GPS) Shareholder Tyvor Capital Cut Stake as Share Value Declined

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 38,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 256,020 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74 million, down from 294,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.48. About 247,965 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Rev $811M-$821M; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Embraces Alexa, Insurance Products — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 9.46 million shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons; 23/04/2018 – Gap will open 60 more Old Navy stores across the U.S. in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 15/05/2018 – Gap Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 GAP INC GPS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR OLD NAVY GLOBAL WAS POSITIVE 3%; 12/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING, $35 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C; 19/03/2018 – Gap Inc. Unveils New Sustainable Manufacturing Goal to Conserve 10 Billion Liters of Water by the End of 2020; 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles LP holds 519,806 shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 670 shares. Principal reported 24,117 shares. King Luther Mngmt owns 182,617 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc owns 722,837 shares. Ashford holds 256,020 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. 39,164 were reported by Family Management. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh holds 0.16% or 220,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 18,256 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wasatch Advsr has 1.65% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 2.31 million shares. 1,983 were reported by Contravisory Investment Mngmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 4,880 shares. Cornerstone owns 540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 12,445 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 6,980 shares to 72,482 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 108,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ).

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.01M for 39.51 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 20.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.69 per share. GPS’s profit will be $192.08 million for 7.66 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 65,617 shares to 100,617 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 162,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox invested 0.38% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Us Commercial Bank De reported 45,271 shares. Brandywine Inv Llc holds 344,097 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Street owns 10.17M shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 241 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has 0.43% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 244,996 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,278 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 1.62 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 698,434 shares stake. Macquarie Group Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Community Bankshares Na accumulated 2,700 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 12,982 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Wellington Gru Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).