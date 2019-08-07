Envestnet (ENV) Market Valuation Rose While Whetstone Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.86 Million; Homrich & Berg Stake in Home Depot (HD) Lowered by $2.75 Million

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71 million, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 1.69 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 55,043 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Rev $811M-$821M; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 3.25 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. 5,750 are owned by Roundview Capital Limited Liability. Parametric Port Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 118,027 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 9,766 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Summit Creek Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 3.38% or 289,651 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 0% or 3,461 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has 1,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,782 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Inc. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 0.07% or 519,806 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 192,500 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Whetstone Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 4.1% or 154,450 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 6,353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 28,408 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 10,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares to 694,734 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,065 shares to 30,376 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.