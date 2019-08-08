Envestnet (ENV) Market Valuation Rose While Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $1.86 Million; Maryland Capital Management Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Trimmed by $482,850

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 405,147 shares traded or 43.44% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 01/05/2018 – Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Rev $811M-$821M

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 6,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 18,379 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 24,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 5.44M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House Ltd invested in 3,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Group Inc Llp holds 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 11,038 shares. 220,000 were reported by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh. Stephens Invest Management Gru Limited Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 911,701 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). 68,413 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Verition Fund Management has invested 0.02% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Advent Corp Ma reported 691,901 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.08% or 350,000 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Llc owns 94,769 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Federated Pa reported 0.04% stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 16,000 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 6,761 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0% or 4,830 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 90 shares.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares to 328,132 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 89,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Liability Co has 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 99,756 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 91,345 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability accumulated 15,143 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has 0.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,100 shares. Ipg Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). West Coast Ltd Company stated it has 2.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The California-based Stevens First Principles has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Copeland Cap Management accumulated 48,583 shares. Northern Trust holds 20.46 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.27% or 82.00 million shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 103,448 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% stake. 4.81M are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc. Bahl & Gaynor invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

