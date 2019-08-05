Envestnet (ENV) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.86 Million; As Exelon (EXC) Stock Declined, Bp Plc Has Upped by $4.34 Million Its Stake

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 112,978 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023

Bp Plc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 56.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 86,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 241,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 154,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 1.43 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $13.49 million for 64.27 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares to 266,071 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). 11 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 1.12 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Df Dent & Communication has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Front Barnett Ltd holds 8,008 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Moreover, Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 8,398 shares. Sg Americas Ltd reported 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). The Missouri-based Amer Century Companies has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 350,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 10,291 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp owns 15,900 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.06% or 3.25 million shares. Sei owns 18,485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 46,000 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC).

